STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent while the broader NSE index 0.57 percent higher, after the European Central Bank boosted world markets on Thursday by rolling out sub-zero interest rates and other anti-deflation measures.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.51 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. yields while investor sentiment also stays bullish in the aftermath of RBI's dovish policy review on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.20/21 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking gains in the local sharemarket and other Asian currencies but central bank dollar buying intervention limits further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.74 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its close of 7.60/7.65 percent on Thursday.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)