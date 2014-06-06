STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.98 percent, while the broader NSE index trading 0.86 percent higher, inching closer to record highs hit on May 16. Upstream oil and gas companies lead gains, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp rising 3.5 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd advancing 2.7 percent.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points on day at 8.55 percent, rising from its four-and-a-half month low of 8.50 percent following a Reuters report that the central bank is expected to issue a new 10-year bond later this month.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.2025/2050 per dollar versus its previous close of 59.33/34, tracking strength in the local share market and other Asian currencies but gains capped as central bank seen buying dollars to check the rupee's rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.75 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent versus Thursday close of 7.60/7.65 percent.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)