US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index closed 1.51 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 1.46 percent as blue-chips including oil and gas companies rose on continued optimism about policy reforms by the new government.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.51 percent on continuing optimism over the central bank's dovish tone in its monetary policy review, although broader gains were capped ahead of the expected issuance of a new 10-year debt.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee closed higher at 59.17/18 per dollar versus 59.33/34 on Thursday, tracking a rally in domestic shares to record highs, but broader gains were capped as the central bank was spotted buying dollars intermittently through the session to cap gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.73 percent and the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.45/8.50 percent versus Thursday close of 7.60/7.65 percent.
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487