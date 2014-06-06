STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE index closed 1.51 percent higher while the broader NSE index gained 1.46 percent as blue-chips including oil and gas companies rose on continued optimism about policy reforms by the new government.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.51 percent on continuing optimism over the central bank's dovish tone in its monetary policy review, although broader gains were capped ahead of the expected issuance of a new 10-year debt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee closed higher at 59.17/18 per dollar versus 59.33/34 on Thursday, tracking a rally in domestic shares to record highs, but broader gains were capped as the central bank was spotted buying dollars intermittently through the session to cap gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 7.73 percent and the one-year rate closed 2 bps lower at 8.14 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.45/8.50 percent versus Thursday close of 7.60/7.65 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)