STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.07 percent after hitting a record high earlier.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.09 percent, after hitting a second consecutive record high as gains in blue-chips such as Tata Consultancy Services were offset by a slump in resources firms following the top court's ruling on coal allocations.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.56 percent on continued profit-taking after recent strong gains and on concerns about the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.5650/5750 per dollar against its Friday's close of 60.4650/4750, retreating from a three-week high hit last week, as the dollar gained after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen was seen as more hawkish than her European counterpart at a central bankers' meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 8.04 percent and the one-year rate closed up 1 basis point at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.50/8.55 percent against Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)