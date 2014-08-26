STOCKS

Indian shares trade slightly higher with the broader NSE index up 0.04 percent, as blue-chips such as Sun Pharma and Tata Steel gains. However, metal, mining and power stocks remain under pressure after India's top court said government coal allocations were illegal.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent. Traders expect markets to remain range-bound until growth data, due to be released on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar against its previous close of 60.5650/5750, tracking gains in Asian currencies as investors expect the ECB to expand liquidity.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.04 percent and the one-year rate also unchanged at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)