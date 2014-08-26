STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.44 percent, as shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp fall on equity dilution concerns on a potential share sale by the government. Mining and power stocks take a hit after India's top court said on Monday that government coal allocations since 1993 were illegal.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.56 percent in the absence of fresh triggers. Traders expect markets to remain range-bound until growth data is released on Friday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trading marginally stronger at 60.53/54 per dollar against its previous close of 60.5650/5750, tracking gains in Asian currencies as investors expect the European Central Bank to expand liquidity.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate drops 1 basis point to 8.03 percent and the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate lower at 7.97/8.02 percent against previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)