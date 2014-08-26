STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.02 percent and the broader NSE index closed down 0.02 percent, as coal allocation recipients such as Jindal Steel and Power extended their slump after a Supreme Court ruling, while lenders fell due to concerns over their loan exposure.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.56 percent on continued caution about whether the country would raise investment limits for foreign investors, with sentiment also constrained ahead of key economic indicators this week.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.4335/4450 per dollar against its previous close of 60.5650/5750, tracking gains in other Asian currencies, although broader gains were curbed by concerns about the wider economic impact after the country's top court ruled coal blocks awarded since 1993 were illegal.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended steady at 8.04 percent and 8.45 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 percent against the previous close of 8.50/8.55 percent as cash conditions remain largely comfortable.

