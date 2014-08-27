STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index gaining 0.45 percent, tracking global shares and as overseas investors remain buyers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.55 percent as FIIs bought debt worth a net $105 million on Monday, official data shows.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 60.46/47 per dollar against its previous close of 60.4335/4450, tracking gains in dollar index. However, FIIs inflows limit the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate also falls 1 basis point at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)