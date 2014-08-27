BRIEF-Info Edge India says Zomato has not raised fresh funds
* Says Zomato has not raised any fresh funds, instead it has increased its authorized share capital recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index gaining 0.45 percent, tracking global shares and as overseas investors remain buyers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.55 percent as FIIs bought debt worth a net $105 million on Monday, official data shows.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at 60.46/47 per dollar against its previous close of 60.4335/4450, tracking gains in dollar index. However, FIIs inflows limit the fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate also falls 1 basis point at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Says Zomato has not raised any fresh funds, instead it has increased its authorized share capital recently Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 45 million rupees year ago