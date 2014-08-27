STOCKS

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index rising 0.39 percent as blue-chips gain, tracking stronger Asian markets on speculation over further stimulus in the Euro Zone.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 8.55 percent as adequate rupee liquidity in the system is seen aiding sentiment for debt. Traders await the outcome of the treasury bill sale for immediate direction.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.44/45 per dollar against its previous close of 60.4335/4450. Stuck in a narrow range as dollar gains offset by foreign buying.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate also falls 1 basis point to 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)