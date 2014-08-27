STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.44 percent and the broader NSE index 0.40 percent higher, as expectations of further monetary stimulus in the Euro zone raised hopes of continued foreign inflows, lifting blue-chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.56 percent as broader gains were capped on caution ahead of key economic data later this week.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at 60.45/46 per dollar against its previous close of 60.4335/4450, as optimism about continued foreign investments in domestic markets was offset by caution ahead of key indicators this week, including economic growth data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate also closed 1 basis point lower at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended little changed at 7.00/7.10 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent, on an increase in government spending and lower credit needs of lenders.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)