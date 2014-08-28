(Corrects Aug. 27 closing levels for 1-year and 5-year interest
rate swaps)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.44 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.40 percent higher, as expectations of
further monetary stimulus in the Euro zone raised hopes of
continued foreign inflows, lifting blue-chips such as ICICI Bank
Ltd.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.56
percent as broader gains were capped on caution ahead of key
economic data later this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at
60.45/46 per dollar against its previous close of 60.4335/4450,
as optimism about continued foreign investments in domestic
markets was offset by caution ahead of key indicators this week,
including economic growth data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.04
percent and the one-year rate also ended unchanged at 8.45
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended little changed at 7.00/7.10 percent
against the previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent, on an increase
in government spending and lower credit needs of lenders.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)