(Corrects movements in 1-year and 5-year interest rates swaps)

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.27 percent, blue-chips gain as overseas investor bought shares worth 2.90 billion rupees ($48 million) on Wednesday, totalling nearly $13 billion in inflows this year.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.56 percent; traders expect trading to remain muted ahead of the auction and a long weekend.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 60.41/42 per dollar against its previous close of 60.45/46, tracking gains in Asian currencies. However, month-end dollar demand from investors to limit the gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate falls 1 basis point at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

