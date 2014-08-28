Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
(Corrects movements in 1-year and 5-year interest rates swaps)
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.27 percent, blue-chips gain as overseas investor bought shares worth 2.90 billion rupees ($48 million) on Wednesday, totalling nearly $13 billion in inflows this year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.56 percent; traders expect trading to remain muted ahead of the auction and a long weekend.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 60.41/42 per dollar against its previous close of 60.45/46, tracking gains in Asian currencies. However, month-end dollar demand from investors to limit the gains.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.03 percent and the one-year rate falls 1 basis point at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
