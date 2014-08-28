STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.23 percent, as continued foreign buying helps ahead of the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.57 percent; traders expect trading to remain muted ahead of the auction and a long weekend.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.49/50 per dollar against the previous close of 60.45/46, on month-end dollar demand.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.03 percent while the one-year rate also falls 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Wednesday close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)