STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index ended up 0.29 percent, as continued buying from foreign investors lifted blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp, allowing the benchmark index to post a record high and marking its seventh consecutive monthly gain in the best streak since 2006.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.23 percent higher, not far from a record high it hit on Aug. 25.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.56 percent, ahead of critical economic growth data due on Friday, but posted their biggest monthly gain in three months on the back of strong foreign buying.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.4950/5050 per dollar against the previous close of 60.45/46, ahead of key indicators including economic growth data due on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended steady at 8.04 percent and 8.45 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended higher at 8.50/8.60 percent against Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)