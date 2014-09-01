STOCKS

Indian shares rise with the broader NSE index up 0.83 percent, trading above the psychologically important 8,000 level for the first time as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro gain after better-than-expected quarterly economic growth data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent after strong GDP data but traders remain cautious on expectation of some profit taking.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 60.49/50 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.4950/5050, with weak Asian currencies offseting better-than-expected April-June growth data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.01 percent and the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent against Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent.

