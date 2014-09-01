STOCKS

Indian shares rise, with the broader NSE index gaining 0.83 percent, trading above the psychologically important 8,000 level for the first time as blue-chips such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gain after its August exports beat estimates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.56 percent on sluggish volumes.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 60.45/46 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.4950/5050, tracking gains in domestic stock markets. Traders say demand matching supply but volumes low on either side due to U.S. Labour Day holiday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.01 percent and the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent against Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent after India's cbank announces 150-billion-rupee ($2.48 billion) variable rate reverse repo auction for later on Monday.

