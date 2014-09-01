STOCKS

The BSE index ended up 0.86 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.92 percent, with both hitting record highs. The NSE index surged past the psychologically important 8,000 level for the first time as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank gained after better-than-expected quarterly economic growth data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond ended down 1 basis point at 8.55 percent after data showed the economy grew faster than expected in the June quarter and on ample liquidity, but broader gains were capped by the fact that foreign institutional investors have almost exhausted their entire allocation of debt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended little-changed at 60.5250/5350 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.4950/5050, in the absence of any fresh domestic triggers, with traders awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting this week for near-term direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.02 percent and the one-year rate ended steady at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 7.00/7.05 percent against Thursday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent on ample liquidity.

