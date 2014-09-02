STOCKS

Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index rising 0.31 percent to another record high on positive sentiment after balance of payments showed a surplus for the third straight quarter.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.55 percent as ample liquidity seen supporting bonds. Data showing current account deficit widening from previous quarter has limited impact.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.61/62 per dollar against pervious close of 60.5250/5350, tracking weaker emerging Asian FX after U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.02 percent and the one-year rate also steady at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent but remains below repo rate on government spending.

