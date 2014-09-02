BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge up with the broader NSE index rising 0.31 percent to another record high on positive sentiment after balance of payments showed a surplus for the third straight quarter.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond steady at 8.55 percent as ample liquidity seen supporting bonds. Data showing current account deficit widening from previous quarter has limited impact.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.61/62 per dollar against pervious close of 60.5250/5350, tracking weaker emerging Asian FX after U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 8.02 percent and the one-year rate also steady at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent but remains below repo rate on government spending.
India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent but remains below repo rate on government spending.
