BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
* Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE Index is up 0.56 percent after breaching the psychologically key level of 27,000 points for the first time to hit its third consecutive record high, as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raises hopes about the economy
The broader NSE index also gains 0.79 pct after hitting a record high.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond down 2 basis points at 8.53 percent as a sluggish market has led to a slightly increased activity in certain illiquid longer tenure securities and treasury bills, dealers say.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.53/54 per dollar against pervious close of 60.5250/5350, as strength in domestic stocks offsets weakness in other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 8.01 percent and the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent against previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent, but remains below repo rate on government spending.
