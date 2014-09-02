STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent, breaching the psychologically key level of 27,000 for the first time, as HDFC Bank gained after recent data raised hopes about the economy.

The NSE index also hit a record high, rising as much as 0.92 percent to 8,101.95. It ended up 0.69 percent.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.52 percent on speculation the government may increase the investment limits for foreign portfolio investors, bringing alive debt markets that have stagnated over the past couple of months.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.68/69 per dollar against the previous close of 60.5250/5350, tracking weaker Asian currencies amid caution ahead of key events including the European Central Bank meeting and U.S. monthly jobs data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.00 percent and the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended lower at 6.90/7.00 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent, below the repo rate on ample liquidity.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)