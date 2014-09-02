STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.57 percent, breaching the
psychologically key level of 27,000 for the first time, as HDFC
Bank gained after recent data raised hopes about the economy.
The NSE index also hit a record high, rising as much as 0.92
percent to 8,101.95. It ended up 0.69 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis
points at 8.52 percent on speculation the government may
increase the investment limits for foreign portfolio investors,
bringing alive debt markets that have stagnated over the past
couple of months.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.68/69 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.5250/5350, tracking
weaker Asian currencies amid caution ahead of key events
including the European Central Bank meeting and U.S. monthly
jobs data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.00
percent and the one-year rate closed down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended lower at 6.90/7.00 percent against
the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent, below the repo rate on
ample liquidity.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)