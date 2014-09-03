STOCKS

Indian shares climb to record highs. The NSE index is up 0.22 percent, with gains led by technology stocks on the back of strong U.S. data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to 8.50 percent as foreign banks bought debt worth $159.2 million on Tuesday, their fourth consecutive day of purchases, regulatory data shows with a fall in Brent crude also aiding.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading marginally stronger at 60.63/64 per dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69, tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket. Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.00 percent and the one-year rate flat at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.

