STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares climb to record highs. The NSE index is up
0.22 percent, with gains led by technology stocks on the back of
strong U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points to
8.50 percent as foreign banks bought debt worth $159.2 million
on Tuesday, their fourth consecutive day of purchases,
regulatory data shows with a fall in Brent crude also aiding.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading marginally stronger
at 60.63/64 per dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69,
tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket. Asian currencies
trading mixed compared with the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.00 percent and
the one-year rate flat at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent against the previous
close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)