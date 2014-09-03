STOCKS

Indian shares climb to record highs. The NSE index is up 0.54 percent, with gains led by technology stocks on the back of strong U.S. data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, on better volumes and good buying seen from foreign banks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.41/42 per dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69. Most traders cite a Japanese bank's dollar-selling as the main reason for the rupee's gain. Other foreign banks also sell the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.00 percent and the one-year rate flat at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent, but below the repo rate as liquidity deficit remains sharply lower.

