STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares climb to record highs. The NSE index is up
0.54 percent, with gains led by technology stocks on the back of
strong U.S. data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.50 percent, on better volumes and good buying seen from
foreign banks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.41/42 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69. Most traders cite
a Japanese bank's dollar-selling as the main reason for the
rupee's gain. Other foreign banks also sell the greenback.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.00 percent and
the one-year rate flat at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent against the previous
close of 6.90/7.00 percent, but below the repo rate as liquidity
deficit remains sharply lower.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)