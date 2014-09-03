STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.45 percent and the
broader NSE Index closed 0.39 percent higher, as software
exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied on strong U.S. economic
data, while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also
helped gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.52
percent, as initial gains were offset by uncertainty about when
the government would increase the limit for foreign investors in
debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.4850/4950 per dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69,
snapping four days of losses, as risk was back in favour after
Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 'permanent ceasefire' helping
local shares hit record highs yet again.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.00
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.45
percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against the
previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)