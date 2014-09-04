US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
STOCKS

Indian shares edge down, with the broader NSE index 0.2 percent lower. Traders expect markets to consolidate after a string of record highs in recent sessions.
GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent, as a rise in oil prices hurts sentiment.
RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee little-changed at 60.46/47 per dollar against the previous close of 60.4850/4950. Traders to monitor fund flows for near-term direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1.5 bps at 8.0150 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)