Indian shares edge down, with the broader NSE index 0.2 percent lower. Traders expect markets to consolidate after a string of record highs in recent sessions.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent, as a rise in oil prices hurts sentiment.

The partially convertible rupee little-changed at 60.46/47 per dollar against the previous close of 60.4850/4950. Traders to monitor fund flows for near-term direction.

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1.5 bps at 8.0150 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.45 percent.

India's cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

