US STOCKS-Nasdaq breaches 6,000 as earnings boost shares; U.S. tax code proposal eyed
* Nasdaq takes 17 years to climb 1,000 points post Y2K bubble
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fall with the broader NSE index 0.58 percent lower on profit-taking after recent record highs.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent as gains in oil prices hurt sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 60.45/46 per dollar against the previous close of 60.4850/4950. Gains in other Asian units versus the dollar support.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. Cash conditions remain comfortable due to government spending, traders say.
* Indexes up: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.67 pct (Updates to early afternoon)