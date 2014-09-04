STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fall with the broader NSE index 0.58 percent lower on profit-taking after recent record highs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent as gains in oil prices hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 60.45/46 per dollar against the previous close of 60.4850/4950. Gains in other Asian units versus the dollar support.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. Cash conditions remain comfortable due to government spending, traders say.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)