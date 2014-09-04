STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.23 percent lower as investors pared
positions in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of
record highs earlier in the week, and as caution prevailed ahead
of a key ECB meeting.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.52
percent as ample liquidity in the banking system and hopes of a
peace accord between Ukraine and Russia offset concerns over a
rise in oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.3550/3650 per dollar against the previous close of
60.4850/4950 as gains in other Asian currencies aided but a
further rise was limited on the back of profit-taking seen in
the domestic share market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 2 bps to end at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent against the
previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. Cash conditions remain
comfortable due to government spending, traders say.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)