STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.23 percent lower as investors pared positions in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of record highs earlier in the week, and as caution prevailed ahead of a key ECB meeting.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.52 percent as ample liquidity in the banking system and hopes of a peace accord between Ukraine and Russia offset concerns over a rise in oil prices.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.3550/3650 per dollar against the previous close of 60.4850/4950 as gains in other Asian currencies aided but a further rise was limited on the back of profit-taking seen in the domestic share market.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 2 bps to end at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent against the previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. Cash conditions remain comfortable due to government spending, traders say.

