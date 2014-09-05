STOCKS

Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index gaining 0.22 percent as blue-chips gain on value-buying. Software stocks surge on continued hopes of better business in the United States and Europe on recent positive macro data.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent ahead of a debt auction and key U.S. payrolls data.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.43/44 per dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, tracking broader gains in dollar index. However, gains in domestic shares limit the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose unchanged at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

