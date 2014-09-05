STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher, with the broader NSE index
gaining 0.22 percent as blue-chips gain on value-buying.
Software stocks surge on continued hopes of better business in
the United States and Europe on recent positive macro data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent
ahead of a debt auction and key U.S. payrolls data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.43/44 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, tracking
broader gains in dollar index. However, gains in domestic shares
limit the fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose unchanged at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)