STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares edge down, with the broader NSE index falling 0.22 percent on profit-taking and as overseas investors sold index futures worth 5.91 billion rupees ($97.9 million) and stock futures worth 6.77 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent ahead of key U.S. payrolls data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.44/45 per dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, tracking weakness in Asian currencies and the euro versus the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)