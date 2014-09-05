STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge down, with the broader NSE index falling
0.22 percent on profit-taking and as overseas investors sold
index futures worth 5.91 billion rupees ($97.9 million) and
stock futures worth 6.77 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange
data shows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent
ahead of key U.S. payrolls data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.44/45 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, tracking
weakness in Asian currencies and the euro versus the dollar.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp at 8.01
percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous
close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)