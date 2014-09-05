STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.22 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent lower, as profit-taking continued in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of record highs earlier this week, while foreign investor sales in equity derivatives also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.52 percent as comments by the central bank governor calling inflation still high offset hopes about continued foreign flows into the country after the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.39/40 per dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, ahead of the U.S. jobs data, which could provide clues about when the Federal Reserve will start removing its monetary stimulus, with sentiment also hit after shares continued to retreat from recent record highs.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 percent against Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)