STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.22 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.11 percent lower, as profit-taking
continued in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank after a string of
record highs earlier this week, while foreign investor sales in
equity derivatives also weighed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.52
percent as comments by the central bank governor calling
inflation still high offset hopes about continued foreign flows
into the country after the European Central Bank cut interest
rates.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.39/40 per
dollar against the previous close of 60.3550/3650, ahead of the
U.S. jobs data, which could provide clues about when the Federal
Reserve will start removing its monetary stimulus, with
sentiment also hit after shares continued to retreat from recent
record highs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.05 percent against
Thursday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
