STOCKS

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.67 percent higher, after hitting a record high as blue-chips gain on continous buying by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield drops 2 basis points at 8.50 percent, tracking weak U.S. jobs data. Fall in global crude oil prices also aids

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading higher at 60.21/22 per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, tracking broad overnight losses in the dollar versus major currencies following the weaker-than-anticipated U.S. job data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps falls 2 basis points at 8.00 percent and the one-year rate also drops 2 bps at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

