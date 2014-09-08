STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.67
percent higher, after hitting a record high as blue-chips gain
on continous buying by foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield drops 2 basis points at 8.50
percent, tracking weak U.S. jobs data. Fall in global crude oil
prices also aids
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading higher at 60.21/22
per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, tracking broad
overnight losses in the dollar versus major currencies following
the weaker-than-anticipated U.S. job data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps falls 2 basis
points at 8.00 percent and the one-year rate also drops 2 bps at
8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.00/7.05 percent.
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)