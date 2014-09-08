STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.77
percent higher, hitting a record high as blue-chips gain on
continous buying by foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark bond yield drops 1 basis point at 8.51
percent, tracking weak U.S. jobs data. Muted reaction seen in
bonds to reports that Moody's executives held talks with
government officials earlier on Monday to review India's
economy.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading higher at 60.24/25
per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, tracking broad
overnight losses in the dollar versus major currencies following
the weaker-than-anticipated U.S. job data. However, India's
cbank likely buying dollars via state-run banks capping further
rise.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps falls 4 basis
points at 7.98 percent and the one-year rate also drops 2 bps at
8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)