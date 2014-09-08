STOCKS

Indian shares edge up, with the broader NSE index 0.77 percent higher, hitting a record high as blue-chips gain on continous buying by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark bond yield drops 1 basis point at 8.51 percent, tracking weak U.S. jobs data. Muted reaction seen in bonds to reports that Moody's executives held talks with government officials earlier on Monday to review India's economy.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading higher at 60.24/25 per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, tracking broad overnight losses in the dollar versus major currencies following the weaker-than-anticipated U.S. job data. However, India's cbank likely buying dollars via state-run banks capping further rise.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps falls 4 basis points at 7.98 percent and the one-year rate also drops 2 bps at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)