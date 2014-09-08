STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, resuming
their record-setting streak after two days of consolidation. The
broader NSE index gained as much as 1.15 percent to a
new high of 8,180.20, while the benchmark BSE index
rose 1.21 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 2 bps at
8.50 percent. Bonds gained as a fall in global oil prices raised
expectation that inflation would be kept in check, while hopes
persisted that the government would increase foreign investment
limits in debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.29/30
per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, hitting a more
than five-week high, as the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
raised hopes about additional foreign inflows, although broader
gains were capped after the central bank sold the greenback
through state-run banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps ended down 4
basis points at 7.98 percent and the one-year rate fell 2 bps at
8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.15/8.25 percent versus Friday's
close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Neha Dasgupta)