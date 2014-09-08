STOCKS

Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, resuming their record-setting streak after two days of consolidation. The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.15 percent to a new high of 8,180.20, while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.21 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 2 bps at 8.50 percent. Bonds gained as a fall in global oil prices raised expectation that inflation would be kept in check, while hopes persisted that the government would increase foreign investment limits in debt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.29/30 per dollar versus Friday's close of 60.39/40, hitting a more than five-week high, as the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised hopes about additional foreign inflows, although broader gains were capped after the central bank sold the greenback through state-run banks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year interest rate swaps ended down 4 basis points at 7.98 percent and the one-year rate fell 2 bps at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 8.15/8.25 percent versus Friday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.

(Compiled By Neha Dasgupta)