STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fall on profit-taking after hitting record
highs on Monday. The broader NSE index is 0.24 percent
lower at 8154.05.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 bp at 8.51
percent. Bonds fell after benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields
stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco
Federal Reserve renewed concern there would be an early Federal
Reserve rate increase.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.44/45 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.29/30, tracking a broader
rally in the dollar, which rose to a 14-month high against a
basket of major currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year interest rate 1 bp higher at 7.99
percent and the one-year rate is 1 bp lower at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's close
of 8.15/8.25 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled By Himank Sharma)