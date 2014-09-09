STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares fall on profit-taking after hitting record highs on Monday. The broader NSE index is 0.24 percent lower at 8154.05.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 bp at 8.51 percent. Bonds fell after benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve renewed concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate increase.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.44/45 per dollar versus Monday's close of 60.29/30, tracking a broader rally in the dollar, which rose to a 14-month high against a basket of major currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year interest rate 1 bp higher at 7.99 percent and the one-year rate is 1 bp lower at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's close of 8.15/8.25 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled By Himank Sharma)