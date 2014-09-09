STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is down 0.44 percent while the broader NSE
index falls 0.46 percent on profit-taking after hitting record
highs on Monday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.52 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee while the overnight
rise in U.S. yields also hurts.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 60.62/63 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.29/30, tracking a broader
rally in the dollar, which rose to a 14-month high against a
basket of major currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year interest rate 1 bp higher at 7.99
percent and the one-year rate is 1 bp lower at 8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Monday's close
of 8.15/8.25 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)