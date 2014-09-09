STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the broader NSE
index fell 0.26 percent as investors chose to book profits in
recent outperformers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.52 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee while the overnight
rise in U.S. yields also hurt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.60/61 per
dollar vs 60.29/30 on Monday, posting its biggest single-day
decline in more than a month, as investors covered short dollar
positions following a Federal Reserve study, while losses in the
domestic share market also hurt sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.00
percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent versus Monday's
close of 8.15/8.25 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)