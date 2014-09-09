STOCKS

India's BSE index ended down 0.2 percent and the broader NSE index fell 0.26 percent as investors chose to book profits in recent outperformers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.52 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee while the overnight rise in U.S. yields also hurt.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.60/61 per dollar vs 60.29/30 on Monday, posting its biggest single-day decline in more than a month, as investors covered short dollar positions following a Federal Reserve study, while losses in the domestic share market also hurt sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 2 bps higher at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.00/7.10 percent versus Monday's close of 8.15/8.25 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)