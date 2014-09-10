STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.38 percent tracking weak global shares as markets wagered the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent, tracking rise in U.S. yields on expectations that the Fed will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates at its policy meeting next week. Weak rupee also hurts.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.79/80 per dollar vs previous close of 60.60/61, tracking weak domestic shares. Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate was down 1 bp at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)