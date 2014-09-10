STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.63 percent as blue-chips fall for second day after the record high hit on Monday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent. Traders are awaiting the consumer price inflation data on Friday and the U.S. Fed's monetary policy review next week for cues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading weaker at 60.95/96 per dollar vs previous close of 60.60/61, tracking falls in emerging markets due to worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected, although exporters' dollar sales capped broader falls.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.99 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent versus previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)