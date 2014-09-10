STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.76 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.72 percent lower, retreating from record high hit earlier this week, as worries that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than expected hit blue-chips such as Infosys.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.54 percent, on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than expected and on watch ahead of consumer price inflation data due out on Friday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 60.94/95 per dollar vs its previous close of 60.60/61, posting its worst back-to-back falls in more than a month, as continued worries of an earlier-than-expected rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on emerging-market assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate closed 2 bps higher at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.30/7.35 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

