STOCKS

Indian shares edge higher, with the broader NSE index adding 0.20 percent, on the back of financial stocks such as IDFC after the company launched up to $164 million share sale on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.52 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment for debt. Traders await retail inflation data for near-term cues.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.90/91 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.94/95, tracking strength in domestic shares. Traders to monitor foreign fund flows for direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.

