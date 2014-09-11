STOCKS
Indian shares edge higher, with the broader NSE index adding
0.20 percent, on the back of financial stocks such as IDFC after
the company launched up to $164 million share sale on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.52 percent, as fall in global crude oil prices aids sentiment
for debt. Traders await retail inflation data for near-term
cues.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 60.90/91
per dollar versus its previous close of 60.94/95, tracking
strength in domestic shares. Traders to monitor foreign fund
flows for direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 8.02 percent,
while the one-year rate flat at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its
previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.
