STOCKS

Indian shares continue to trade flat, with the broader NSE index down 0.07 percent, falling for three straight sessions on worries about potential U.S. rate hikes. Caution also prevails ahead of August consumer inflation data due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent ahead of IIP, CPI data due after markets hours.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.78/79 versus the previous close of 60.9250/9350, on huge dollar-selling by custodian banks, traders say.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate also drops 1 bp to 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, higher from Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)