STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index also closed 0.24 percent higher, as blue chips such as ITC gained, although broader advances were capped by foreign investors turning net sellers amid caution ahead of key inflation data due out later on Friday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, on hopes that consumer inflation due after market hours would have eased, and on comfort that the central bank would be willing to inject funds to deal with corporate tax outflows next week.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.65/66 versus the previous close of 60.9250/9350, as custodian banks and corporates sold the greenback aggressively, although broader sentiment remained cautious ahead of key events, including retail inflation later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at 7.90/7.95 percent against Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent, but below the 8-percent repo rate, helped by RBI's infusion of 161.56 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) via two term repo auctions, traders said.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)