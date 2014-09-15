STOCKS

Indian shares fall, with the broader NSE index down 0.8 percent, tracking weak global stocks ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meet later in the week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent after sharp fall in core CPI data.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.01 versus the previous close of 60.65/66, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.97 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent against Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)