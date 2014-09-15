STOCKS

Indian shares fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day decline in nearly five weeks as blue-chips declined on anxiety after China's factory output slowed and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting this week. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.9 percent, or 244.48 points, to end at 26,816.56. The broader NSE index lost 0.78 percent, or 63.50 points, to end at 8,042.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian government bond yields ended steady on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, but yields were down for much of the session after a sharp decline in wholesale price inflation rate and core retail inflation data. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at its previous close of 8.50 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee hit a one-month low and saw its biggest single-day decline in nearly one-and-a-half months on Monday, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies, while dollar demand from custodian banks due to the fall in the share market also hurt. The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.13/14 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 60.65/66.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.97 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate closed at 7.00/7.10 percent against Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)