STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.11 percent, as foreign investors sold in cash as well as index futures on Monday. Caution expected ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent, ahead of RBI's 200 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) bond buyback later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.06/07 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 61.13/14, tracking stronger Asian currencies. Traders will watch the outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.97 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate higher at 8.50/8.55 percent against Monday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.0600 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)