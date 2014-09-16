STOCKS
Indian stocks trade lower, with the broader NSE index down
0.83 percent, tracking Asian shares on caution ahead of the
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.51
percent, on caution ahead of RBI's 200 billion rupees ($3.28
billion) bond buyback later in the day. Caution also prevails
ahead of the Fed meeting later in the day.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.08/09 per
dollar, compared with Monday's close of 61.13/14. Traders will
watch the outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 basis points to
7.95 percent, while the one-year rate drops 1 basis point to
8.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against
Monday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
(1 US dollar = 61.0600 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)