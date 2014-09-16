STOCKS

----------------------

Indian stocks end lower, posting their biggest single-day decline in 1-1/2 months. The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.21 percent and the broader NSE index ended 1.36 percent lower, as blue-chips slipped on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting while foreign portfolio sales also weighted on sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.50 percent, as investors refrained from adding large positions ahead of the outcome of what could be a pivotal meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.0550/0650 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 61.13/14, recovering from a one-month low hit in the previous session on bargain-hunting, but sentiment was broadly cautious a day before the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate ends down 2 basis points at 7.95 percent while the one-year rate closes steady at 8.44 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ends higher at 7.75/7.85 percent against Monday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)