STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.11 percent and the NSE index up 0.16 percent, as FIIs built long positions in index futures on Thursday. Exporters lead gains on hopes they will better weather any Fed-related volatility.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.45 percent, ahead of debt sale of 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion).

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.81/82 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.83/84, driven by hopes of continued foreign fund buying in shares and bonds.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The five-year rate steady at 7.86 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, up from Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.8000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)