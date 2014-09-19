US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.12 percent and the NSE index up 0.23 percent, as exporters gain on hopes they will better weather any Fed-related volatility. The index also gets support from FIIs building long positions in index futures on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.45 percent, ahead of the 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) debt sale in focus.
The partially convertible rupee trade largely flat at 60.82/83 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.83/84, pairing early gains on broad dollar gains after a fall in U.S. jobless claims. However, strength in stocks limit the fall.
The five-year rate drops 1 bp to 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.
India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ($1 = 60.8000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.