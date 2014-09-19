STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.12 percent and the NSE index up 0.23 percent, as exporters gain on hopes they will better weather any Fed-related volatility. The index also gets support from FIIs building long positions in index futures on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.45 percent, ahead of the 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) debt sale in focus.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trade largely flat at 60.82/83 per dollar against Thursday's close of 60.83/84, pairing early gains on broad dollar gains after a fall in U.S. jobless claims. However, strength in stocks limit the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The five-year rate drops 1 bp to 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ($1 = 60.8000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)