STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.36 percent and the NSE index, or Nifty, 0.46 percent lower, tracking weak Asian shares, which fell on Monday as investors awaited data this week that could provide more evidence of a slowdown in China.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.43 percent, tracking a drop in U.S. bond yields due to bargain hunting.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible Indian rupee a little stronger at 60.79/80 per dollar against Friday's close of 60.81/82, tracking gains in non-deliverable forwards.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)