STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent and the NSE index
closed 0.31 percent higher, with the latter notching its fourth
consecutive session of gains, led by blue-chips that have
under-performed recently, although the mood was broadly
cautious.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible Indian rupee ended little changed
at 60.8150/8250 per dollar against Friday's close of 60.81/82,
after gaining in each of the previous four sessions as investors
turned more cautious a day before a preliminary survey on
China's manufacturing sector.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at
8.44 percent, after the yield fell to the lowest in more than a
a year early in session, on hopes the government would cut its
borrowing programme for the second half of this financial year
ending March 2015.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 7 bps at 7.80
percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at a one-week low of 7.15/7.20
percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.
Traders credit the ample liquidity to RBI's pre-emptive cash
infusions and foreign inflows.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)