STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.43 percent and the NSE index closed 0.31 percent higher, with the latter notching its fourth consecutive session of gains, led by blue-chips that have under-performed recently, although the mood was broadly cautious.

RUPEE

The partially convertible Indian rupee ended little changed at 60.8150/8250 per dollar against Friday's close of 60.81/82, after gaining in each of the previous four sessions as investors turned more cautious a day before a preliminary survey on China's manufacturing sector.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.44 percent, after the yield fell to the lowest in more than a a year early in session, on hopes the government would cut its borrowing programme for the second half of this financial year ending March 2015.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 7 bps at 7.80 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate ended at a one-week low of 7.15/7.20 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. Traders credit the ample liquidity to RBI's pre-emptive cash infusions and foreign inflows. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)